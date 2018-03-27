Football Introduces Rob Spence as Offensive Coordinator

WASHINGTON - Georgetown University Football Head Coach Rob Sgarlata has announced that Rob Spence has joined the GU coaching staff as offensive coordinator. Spence, who brings more than 25 years of college coaching experience to the Hilltop, most recently spent a season as the offensive coordinator at Morgan State University. Along with his offensive coordinator duties, Spence will also work directly with the team’s wide receivers.
“It is an honor for me to welcome Rob Spence and his wife, Susan, to the Hoya football family,” Sgarlata said. “I have known Coach Spence for my entire coaching career and he brings an impressive coaching resume to the Hilltop. More importantly, he is a man of high character who believes in the Jesuit ideal of being Men for Others. I am extremely excited to add a person of Coach Spence’s integrity to our staff. He is an experience, detail-oriented teacher who will have an immediate, positive impact on our program.”
Spence brings 17 years of experience as a collegiate offensive coordinator, including at FBS programs such as Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Syracuse and Toledo. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Morgan State, where he led the Bears to the third-best scoring offense (26.8 ppg) in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) conference games. The Bears also ranked first in the MEAC in third-down conversions (.427) , second in total offense (419.9 ypg), rushing offense (191 ypg) and sacks against (9) and fourth in passing offense (228 ypg)
Prior to Morgan State, Spence spent two years as a receivers coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He also spent two years as the head coach of Chattanooga Christian High School following a two-year stint as the quarterbacks coach at Rutgers.
|
He was the offensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman in 2011, where the Wildcats led the MEAC in scoring offense (33.9 ppg) and total offense (435.3 ypg), ranking 15th and 12th, respectively, in the country. Bethune-Cookman also boasted the nation’s fifth-best rushing attack, averaging nearly 260 rushing yards per game.
Spence spent 2010 as the wide receivers coach at Temple and 2009 at Syracuse as the offensive coordinator under current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.
Prior to joining the Orange, Spence enjoyed a successful four-year run at Clemson. During his tenure at Clemson, the Tigers had two top-25 seasons, went to three bowl games, and won 25 games - the most victories in a three year period since 1990-91. Clemson led the ACC in scoring offense twice under Spence. A Tiger led the ACC in receptions or yards during Spence’s first three years at Clemson.
Spence was the architect of one of the most improved offenses in Tiger history in his first season. The 2005 Tigers improved 89 yards per game in total offense over 2004, the fourth-largest jump in school history and the eighth-best improvement among Division I-A teams.
Before Clemson, Spence led Toledo to four straight top-13 final marks in total offense and helped the Rocket program to 35 wins from 2001-04. Twice in his four years, the Rockets were in the top 20 in the nation in rushing and passing.
Spence went to Toledo after a year as co-offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, where he tutored freshman Luke McCown, who threw for 2,533 yards and 21 touchdowns on the way to a freshman All-America season.
He was also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hofstra from 1997-99. In 1999, his offense averaged 34 points a game with an 11-2 record and No. 5 final national ranking. He started his career at Hofstra as an offensive assistant in 1990, helping the program to a 12-1 record and No. 3 national ranking.
In between his stops at Hofstra, he was an assistant at Maryland (1992-96) under Mark Duffner. The Terps set 70 school records during his tenure.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in social work from Iona in 1981 and later earned his Master’s Degree in education from Iona in 1990. A native of Pelham, New York, Spence and his wife Susan have two daughters, Samantha and Sydey Rae.
“The opportunity to coach at Georgetown University and experience the rich culture and tradition of the Jesuit mission is an incredible opportunity,” Spence said. “I am privileged and honored to be a part of the Hoya community as well as serve Coach Sgarlata, the staff and the student-athletes I am responsible to lead.”